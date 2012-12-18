(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rear Adm. Austin presents Gold Lifesaving Medal replicas at ceremony on Harkers Island, NC [Image 1 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Austin presents Gold Lifesaving Medal replicas at ceremony on Harkers Island, NC

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2012

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John D. Miller 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Retired U.S. Life-Saving Serviceman and U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Petty Officer Ira Lewis shares stories of patrolling beaches during World War II with Coast Guard Lt. j.g. William O’Connor and Chief Warrant Officer Greg Gage at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island, North Carolina, Feb. 11, 2017. The men attended a ceremony during which replicas of Gold Lifesaving Medals were presented to the descendants of nine U.S. Life-Saving Servicemen who rescued six men from the schooner Sarah D. J. Rawson off Cape Lookout on Feb. 9, 1905. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer John D. Miller/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Austin presents Gold Lifesaving Medal replicas at ceremony on Harkers Island, NC [Image 1 of 3], by CPO John D. Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

