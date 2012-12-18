(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rear Adm. Austin presents Gold Lifesaving Medal replicas at ceremony on Harkers Island, NC [Image 2 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Austin presents Gold Lifesaving Medal replicas at ceremony on Harkers Island, NC

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2012

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John D. Miller 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Coast Guard Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District, explains the significance of the Coast Guard’s Gold Lifesaving Medal to an audience at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island, North Carolina, Feb. 11, 2017. Only 275 Gold Lifesaving Medals have ever been awarded. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer John D. Miller/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2012
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 14:49
    Photo ID: 3158455
    VIRIN: 170211-G-NV320-1031
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Austin presents Gold Lifesaving Medal replicas at ceremony on Harkers Island, NC [Image 1 of 3], by CPO John D. Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

