Coast Guard Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District, explains the significance of the Coast Guard’s Gold Lifesaving Medal to an audience at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island, North Carolina, Feb. 11, 2017. Only 275 Gold Lifesaving Medals have ever been awarded. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer John D. Miller/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2012 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 14:49 Photo ID: 3158455 VIRIN: 170211-G-NV320-1031 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 3.61 MB Location: NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Austin presents Gold Lifesaving Medal replicas at ceremony on Harkers Island, NC [Image 1 of 3], by CPO John D. Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.