Coast Guard Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District, explains the significance of the Coast Guard’s Gold Lifesaving Medal to an audience at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island, North Carolina, Feb. 11, 2017. Only 275 Gold Lifesaving Medals have ever been awarded. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer John D. Miller/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2012
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 14:49
|Photo ID:
|3158455
|VIRIN:
|170211-G-NV320-1031
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Austin presents Gold Lifesaving Medal replicas at ceremony on Harkers Island, NC [Image 1 of 3], by CPO John D. Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
