Rear Adm. Austin presents Gold Lifesaving Medal replicas at ceremony on Harkers Island, NC

U.S. Rep. Walter B. Jones, Jr., R-N.C., and Coast Guard Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District, discuss details of the Feb. 9, 1905, rescue of the six-man crew from the schooner Sarah D. J. Rawson off Cape Lookout at Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island, North Carolina, Feb. 11, 2017. Jones and Austin were part of a ceremony during which they presented replicas of Gold Lifesaving Medals to the descendants of the U.S. Life Saving-Servicemen who carried out the rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer John D. Miller/Released)

