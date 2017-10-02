Construction Continues at the Ban Nong Muang School, During Cobra Gold 17

A Royal Thai Navy Sailor and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Bobby Miller, a builder with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five, take a break during the construction of a classroom at Ban Nong Muang School, Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 10, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm)

