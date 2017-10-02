Construction Continues at the Ban Nong Muang School, During Cobra Gold 17

Royal Thai and U.S. Sailors build a classroom at the Ban Nong Muang School, Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 10, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm)

