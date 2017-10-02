(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Construction Continues at the Ban Nong Muang School, During Cobra Gold 17 [Image 3 of 36]

    Construction Continues at the Ban Nong Muang School, During Cobra Gold 17

    BAN NONG MUANG SCHOOL, RAYONG PROVINCE, THAILAND

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter Stanko (left), a steelworker and Seaman Javaughn Reid, a builder, both with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five, mix stucco during the construction of a classroom at Ban Nong Muang School, Rayong Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 10, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 03:06
    Photo ID: 3158208
    VIRIN: 170210-M-AR450-1329
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: BAN NONG MUANG SCHOOL, RAYONG PROVINCE, TH
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction Continues at the Ban Nong Muang School, During Cobra Gold 17 [Image 1 of 36], by Cpl Wesley Timm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

