General Robinson Command Site Visit

NEW ORLEANS –A UH-1Y Venom Helicopter carrying U.S. Air Force Gen. Lori Robinson (center), commander of U.S. Northern Command, lands in at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, La., Feb. 9, 2017. Gen. Robinson visited the site to enhance understanding of the USNORTHCOM and MARFORNORTH mission, learn the history of natural disaster response actions in New Orleans and strengthen military-civilian relationships in the New Orleans area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Velasquez.)

