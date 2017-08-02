(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    General Robinson Command Site Visit [Image 1 of 2]

    General Robinson Command Site Visit

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Issac Velasquez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    NEW ORLEANS –A UH-1Y Venom Helicopter carrying U.S. Air Force Gen. Lori Robinson (center), commander of U.S. Northern Command, lands in at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, La., Feb. 9, 2017. Gen. Robinson visited the site to enhance understanding of the USNORTHCOM and MARFORNORTH mission, learn the history of natural disaster response actions in New Orleans and strengthen military-civilian relationships in the New Orleans area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Velasquez.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 17:28
    Photo ID: 3157078
    VIRIN: 170208-M-WQ543-004
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Robinson Command Site Visit [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Issac Velasquez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    General
    New Orleans
    UH-1Y Venom
    Marine Corps
    U.S. Air Force
    Marine Forces reserve
    MFR
    Northen Command
    USNNORTHCOM

