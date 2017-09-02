A defender at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst ascertains proper identification from incoming traffic during a base closure following Winter Storm Niko, Feb 9, 2017. Defenders stood post at the gate throughout the storm, enduring high winds, snow and freezing rain.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 10:42
|Photo ID:
|3156007
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-CN368-069
|Resolution:
|3057x3821
|Size:
|7.56 MB
|Location:
|JB MDL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JB MDL snow day [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Zachary Martyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT