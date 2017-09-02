(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JB MDL snow day [Image 1 of 3]

    JB MDL snow day

    JB MDL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Martyn 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    A defender at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst ascertains proper identification from incoming traffic during a base closure following Winter Storm Niko, Feb 9, 2017. Defenders stood post at the gate throughout the storm, enduring high winds, snow and freezing rain.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017
    Photo ID: 3156007
    VIRIN: 170209-F-CN368-069
    Resolution: 3057x3821
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: JB MDL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL snow day [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Zachary Martyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Defenders
    JB MDL
    Snow Day

    • LEAVE A COMMENT