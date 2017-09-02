A defender at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst ascertains proper identification from incoming traffic during a base closure following Winter Storm Niko, Feb 9, 2017. Defenders stood post at the gate throughout the storm, enduring high winds, snow and freezing rain.

Date Taken: 02.09.2017
Date Posted: 02.10.2017
This work, JB MDL snow day, by A1C Zachary Martyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.