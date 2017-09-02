Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 10:42 Photo ID: 3156001 VIRIN: 170209-F-CN368-019 Resolution: 3537x5299 Size: 13.17 MB Location: JB MDL, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, JB MDL snow day [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Zachary Martyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.