Many service members at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst enjoy a snow day, Feb. 9, 2017. Winter Storm Niko rolled through the North East, leaving high winds, snow and ice in its wake.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 10:42
|Photo ID:
|3155993
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-CN368-014
|Resolution:
|4981x3326
|Size:
|13.94 MB
|Location:
|JB MDL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JB MDL Snow Day [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Zachary Martyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
