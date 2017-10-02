Pvt. Brittani E. Bishop, Platoon 4005, November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company’s highest combined physical fitness and combat fitness score with a combined score of 597 out of 600 points. Bishop, from Pevely, Mo., graduated Feb. 10, 2017. (Photo by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 10:31
|Photo ID:
|3155987
|VIRIN:
|170210-M-VP563-030
|Resolution:
|2869x4303
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, Golf & November Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 10, 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Vanessa Austin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
