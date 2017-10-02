Pfc. Matthew C. Begtzos, Platoon 2012, Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company’s highest combined physical fitness and combat fitness score with a combined score of 598 out of 600 points. Begtzos, from Wadsworth, Ohio, graduated Feb. 10, 2017. (Photo by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)

