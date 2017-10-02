Pfc. Kylie L. Hall, honor graduate for Platoon 4005, November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Feb. 10, 2017. Hall, from Swansboro, N.C., is also the company high shooter, with a score of 324 out of 350 points. (Photo by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)

Date Taken: 02.10.2017
Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US