Pfc. Kylie L. Hall, honor graduate for Platoon 4005, November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Feb. 10, 2017. Hall, from Swansboro, N.C., is also the company high shooter, with a score of 324 out of 350 points. (Photo by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 10:31
|Photo ID:
|3155974
|VIRIN:
|170210-M-VP563-027
|Resolution:
|3119x4678
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Golf & November Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 10, 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Vanessa Austin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
