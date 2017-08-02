(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cameroon hospital continues yearslong relationship with U.S. forces [Image 1 of 4]

    Cameroon hospital continues yearslong relationship with U.S. forces

    DOUALA, CAMEROON

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jason Welch 

    U.S. Army Africa

    Cameroonian Col. Abeng Mbozo'o, chief of the Region 2 Military Clinic, talks about his hospital staff with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kenneth Moore, U.S. Army Africa deputy commanding general and Army Reserve Engagement Cell chief, during a visit to the Hopital Militaire de Douala, Feb. 8, 2017. The hospital has received support from both the U.S. military and nongovernmental organizations and serves the entire military and civilian community of Douala.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 01:43
    Photo ID: 3155348
    VIRIN: 170208-A-XI247-889
    Resolution: 5741x3324
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: DOUALA, CM 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cameroon hospital continues yearslong relationship with U.S. forces [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Cameroon hospital continues yearslong relationship with U.S. forces
    Cameroon hospital continues yearslong relationship with U.S. forces
    Cameroon hospital continues yearslong relationship with U.S. forces
    Cameroon hospital continues yearslong relationship with U.S. forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cameroon hospital continues yearslong relationship with U.S. forces

    TAGS

    medical
    Africa
    Seabees
    NMCB
    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    U.S. Army Africa
    Cameroon
    U.S. Army
    Navy Mobile Construction Battalion
    military hospital
    USARAF
    AMEDD
    UnifiedFocus17
    MNJTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT