Cameroon hospital continues yearslong relationship with U.S. forces

U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Smith, Office of Security Cooperation U.S. Embassy Yaoundé, discusses improvements to the hospital with Cameroonian Col. Abeng Mbozo'o, the chief of the Region 2 Military Clinic, during a visit to the Hopital Militaire de Douala, Feb. 8, 2017. The hospital has received support from both the U.S. military and nongovernmental organizations and serves the entire military and civilian community of Douala.

