Brig. Gen. Kenneth Moore, the U.S. Army Africa deputy commanding general and Army Reserve Engagement Cell chief, speaks with a radiology technician about the MRI machine at the Hopital Militaire de Douala, Feb. 8, 2017. The hospital has received support from both the U.S. military and nongovernmental organizations and serves the entire military and civilian community of Douala.

Date Taken: 02.08.2017
Cameroon hospital continues yearslong relationship with U.S. forces, by CPT Jason Welch