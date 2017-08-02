Brig. Gen. Kenneth Moore, the U.S. Army Africa deputy commanding general and Army Reserve Engagement Cell chief, speaks with a radiology technician about the MRI machine at the Hopital Militaire de Douala, Feb. 8, 2017. The hospital has received support from both the U.S. military and nongovernmental organizations and serves the entire military and civilian community of Douala.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 01:44
|Photo ID:
|3155344
|VIRIN:
|170208-A-XI247-750
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|DOUALA, CM
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cameroon hospital continues yearslong relationship with U.S. forces [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Cameroon hospital continues yearslong relationship with U.S. forces
LEAVE A COMMENT