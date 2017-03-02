170203-N-CF105-044 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 02, 2017) Cutlass 471, an SH-60R attached to HSM 46, lands on the flight deck of USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) during flight operations. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

