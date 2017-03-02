170203-N-CF105-044 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 02, 2017) Cutlass 471, an SH-60R attached to HSM 46, lands on the flight deck of USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) during flight operations. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 18:18
|Photo ID:
|3154184
|VIRIN:
|170203-N-CF105-044
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|890.68 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170203-N-CF105-044 [Image 1 of 3], by SN Patrick Morrissey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
