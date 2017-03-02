Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 18:18 Photo ID: 3154185 VIRIN: 170203-N-CF105-092 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 856.22 KB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 170203-N-CF105-092 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.