    170203-N-CF105-092 [Image 1 of 3]

    170203-N-CF105-092

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    170203-N-CF105-092 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 02, 2017) FC3 Watkins prepares rounds to be fired in preparation for a Live-Fire Exercise onboard USS James E. Williams. (U.S Navy photo by Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170203-N-CF105-092 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    US Navy Navy USA guns bullets ammo

