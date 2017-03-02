170203-N-CF105-092 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 02, 2017) FC3 Watkins prepares rounds to be fired in preparation for a Live-Fire Exercise onboard USS James E. Williams. (U.S Navy photo by Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 18:18
|Photo ID:
|3154185
|VIRIN:
|170203-N-CF105-092
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|856.22 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170203-N-CF105-092 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT