170205-N-CF105-032 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 05, 2017) Sailors assigned to USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) arrive at the chow line for pizza and wings. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 18:18
|Photo ID:
|3154155
|VIRIN:
|170205-N-CF105-032
|Resolution:
|4865x3712
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, 170205-N-CF105-032 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
