UNITED STATES 02.05.2017 Courtesy Photo

170205-N-CF105-032 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 05, 2017) Sailors assigned to USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) arrive at the chow line for pizza and wings. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)