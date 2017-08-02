HHC 87th welcomes new commander

Capt. Rodalia Northrup, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, receives the company guidon to accept command from Lt. Col. Christopher McCreery, the 87th Combat Sust. Spt. Bn. Commander during a change of command ceremony Feb. 8 on Fort Stewart, Ga. Northrup said she is enthusiastic about taking on her first role as a company commander.

