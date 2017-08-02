(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HHC 87th welcomes new commander

    HHC 87th welcomes new commander

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Spc. Jamie Beale 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Capt. Rodalia Northrup, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, receives the company guidon to accept command from Lt. Col. Christopher McCreery, the 87th Combat Sust. Spt. Bn. Commander during a change of command ceremony Feb. 8 on Fort Stewart, Ga. Northrup said she is enthusiastic about taking on her first role as a company commander.

    This work, HHC 87th welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Jamie Beale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    3rd infantry division
    change of command
    3rd infantry division sustainment brigade
    jamie beale

