HHC 87th welcomes new commander

Photo By Spc. Jamie Beale | Capt. Rodalia Northrup, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, receives the company guidon to accept command from Lt. Col. Christopher McCreery, the 87th Combat Sust. Spt. Bn. Commander during a change of command ceremony Feb. 8 on Fort Stewart, Ga. Northrup said she is enthusiastic about taking on her first role as a company commander.

Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade conducted a change of command ceremony Feb. 8 at Fort Stewart, Ga.

The new commander, Capt. Rodalia Northrup, a logistics officer, was welcomed at the ceremony as 1st Lt. Mary E. Hassell relinquished command of approximately 120 Soldiers.

As this is her first command position, Northrup is enthusiastic that she will be able to take the company to the next level and prepare for upcoming training and future deployments.

“I am excited and ready to start leading my Soldiers,” she said. “I know this entails a lot of responsibilities and leadership to do what is best.”

Northrup began her military career in 2009 when she went to Officer Candidate School and commissioned as a second lieutenant in the transportation corps. She has one deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan.

Hassell was the company executive officer when she was selected to serve as the interim commander five months ago, and has also served in the Army since 2009. She has one deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan in 2013.

It was a big accomplishment to be able to successfully complete the battalion field training exercise with her Soldiers and prepare them for future deployments.

“I can only succeed if the people that are serving alongside of me are succeeding,” Hassell said. “It’s a team effort.”

She feels she is leaving the company in a really good position for the new commander, she said.

“I really learned the capabilities of the company. I can’t wait to be a commander again.”