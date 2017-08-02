HHC 87th welcomes new commander

Capt. Rodalia Northrup, the incoming commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rdInfantry Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a speech during her change of command ceremony Feb. 8 at Fort Stewart, Ga. “I am excited and ready to start leading my Soldiers,” she said. “I know this entails a lot of responsibilities and leadership to do what is best.”
