Capt. Rodalia Northrup, the incoming commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rdInfantry Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a speech during her change of command ceremony Feb. 8 at Fort Stewart, Ga. “I am excited and ready to start leading my Soldiers,” she said. “I know this entails a lot of responsibilities and leadership to do what is best.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 15:51 Photo ID: 3153945 VIRIN: 170208-A-PY261-017 Resolution: 2430x1701 Size: 339.61 KB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HHC 87th welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Jamie Beale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.