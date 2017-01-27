USASOC Selects SPC Ravid as AG Soldier of the Year

Spc. Seth Ravid(Right) with 4th Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group

(Airborne) poses with Sgt. Maj. William Barr(Left) with United States Army

Special Operations Command after being awarded an Army Commendation Medal

during an AG Corps brief at the 7th SFG(A)'s Auditorium Jan. 27, 2017 on

Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Spc. Ravid won the USASOC level AG Corps

Soldier of the Year competition at Fort Bragg and is slated to compete at

the Army-level competition at Fort Jackson in June. (U.S. Army photos by

Staff Sgt. Brian K. Ragin Jr.)

Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 Photo by SSG Brian Ragin