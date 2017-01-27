Spc. Seth Ravid(Right) with 4th Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group
(Airborne) poses with Sgt. Maj. William Barr(Left) with United States Army
Special Operations Command after being awarded an Army Commendation Medal
during an AG Corps brief at the 7th SFG(A)'s Auditorium Jan. 27, 2017 on
Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Spc. Ravid won the USASOC level AG Corps
Soldier of the Year competition at Fort Bragg and is slated to compete at
the Army-level competition at Fort Jackson in June. (U.S. Army photos by
Staff Sgt. Brian K. Ragin Jr.)
This work, USASOC Selects SPC Ravid as AG Soldier of the Year [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Brian Ragin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
USASOC Selects SPC Ravid as AG Soldier of the Year
