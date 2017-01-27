Sgt. Maj. William Barr (Left) with United States Army Special Operations
Command, awards Spc. Seth Ravid (Right) with 4th Battalion, 7th Special
Forces Group (Airborne) an Army Commendation Medal during an AG Corps brief
at the 7th SFG(A)'s Auditorium Jan. 27, 2017 on Eglin Air Force Base,
Florida. Spc. Ravid won the USASOC level AG Corps Soldier of the Year
competition at Fort Bragg and is slated to compete at the Army-level
competition at Fort Jackson in June. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Brian
K. Ragin Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 14:00
|Photo ID:
|3153527
|VIRIN:
|170209-A-KR123-001
|Resolution:
|3629x2592
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USASOC Selects SPC Ravid as AG Soldier of the Year [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Brian Ragin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
USASOC Selects SPC Ravid as AG Soldier of the Year
LEAVE A COMMENT