(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USASOC Selects SPC Ravid as AG Soldier of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    USASOC Selects SPC Ravid as AG Soldier of the Year

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Ragin 

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Sgt. Maj. William Barr (Left) with United States Army Special Operations
    Command, awards Spc. Seth Ravid (Right) with 4th Battalion, 7th Special
    Forces Group (Airborne) an Army Commendation Medal during an AG Corps brief
    at the 7th SFG(A)'s Auditorium Jan. 27, 2017 on Eglin Air Force Base,
    Florida. Spc. Ravid won the USASOC level AG Corps Soldier of the Year
    competition at Fort Bragg and is slated to compete at the Army-level
    competition at Fort Jackson in June. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Brian
    K. Ragin Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 14:00
    Photo ID: 3153527
    VIRIN: 170209-A-KR123-001
    Resolution: 3629x2592
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASOC Selects SPC Ravid as AG Soldier of the Year [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Brian Ragin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USASOC Selects SPC Ravid as AG Soldier of the Year
    USASOC Selects SPC Ravid as AG Soldier of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USASOC Selects SPC Ravid as AG Soldier of the Year

    TAGS

    7th Special Forces Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT