USASOC Selects SPC Ravid as AG Soldier of the Year

Sgt. Maj. William Barr (Left) with United States Army Special Operations

Command, awards Spc. Seth Ravid (Right) with 4th Battalion, 7th Special

Forces Group (Airborne) an Army Commendation Medal during an AG Corps brief

at the 7th SFG(A)'s Auditorium Jan. 27, 2017 on Eglin Air Force Base,

Florida. Spc. Ravid won the USASOC level AG Corps Soldier of the Year

competition at Fort Bragg and is slated to compete at the Army-level

competition at Fort Jackson in June. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Brian

K. Ragin Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 14:00 Photo ID: 3153527 VIRIN: 170209-A-KR123-001 Resolution: 3629x2592 Size: 4.43 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US