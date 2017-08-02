Pfc. Joel J. Henriquez Soria, Platoon 2010, Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, earned U.S. citizenship Feb. 9, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Henriquez Soria, from Miami, originally from Cuba, is scheduled to graduate Feb. 10, 2017. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

