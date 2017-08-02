(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Golf & November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017 [Image 4 of 14]

    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Pfc. Neville Sone, Platoon 2012, Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, earned U.S. citizenship Feb. 9, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Sone, from Capitol Heights, Md., originally from Cameroon, is scheduled to graduate Feb. 10, 2017. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

