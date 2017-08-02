Earning the title Marine can also help non-U.S. citizens earn the rights and privileges of citizenship. This week, 13 new Marines took the Oath of Allegiance and became naturalized U.S. citizens. “United States citizenship is the greatest honor we grant at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services,” said Wendy Wilcox, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. “For these Marines, today's naturalization ceremony represents their final step in their journey to American citizenship. Their path to citizenship is especially remarkable because they first pledge themselves to support and defend the United States before choosing to become American citizens.”



Pictured are: Pvt. Nkurunziza N. Alvine; Pfc. Kevin E. Rodriguez Castillo; Pfc. Angel E. Monterroso Gonzalez; Pfc. Neville Sone; Pfc. Juan F. Herrera Bujato; Pfc. Joel J. Henriquez Soria; Pvt. Juan J. Cruz-Lopez; Pvt. Andy E. Ciani; Pfc. Caito Pierre; Pfc. Anthony J. Sanchez Vargas; Pfc. Evanson J. Opando; Pvt. Kjbryan P. Zuasola; Pvt. Alberto A. Ramirez Medrano



(Photos by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US