(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Golf & November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017 [Image 14 of 14]

    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Earning the title Marine can also help non-U.S. citizens earn the rights and privileges of citizenship. This week, 13 new Marines took the Oath of Allegiance and became naturalized U.S. citizens. “United States citizenship is the greatest honor we grant at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services,” said Wendy Wilcox, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. “For these Marines, today's naturalization ceremony represents their final step in their journey to American citizenship. Their path to citizenship is especially remarkable because they first pledge themselves to support and defend the United States before choosing to become American citizens.”

    Pictured are: Pvt. Nkurunziza N. Alvine; Pfc. Kevin E. Rodriguez Castillo; Pfc. Angel E. Monterroso Gonzalez; Pfc. Neville Sone; Pfc. Juan F. Herrera Bujato; Pfc. Joel J. Henriquez Soria; Pvt. Juan J. Cruz-Lopez; Pvt. Andy E. Ciani; Pfc. Caito Pierre; Pfc. Anthony J. Sanchez Vargas; Pfc. Evanson J. Opando; Pvt. Kjbryan P. Zuasola; Pvt. Alberto A. Ramirez Medrano

    (Photos by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 10:38
    Photo ID: 3152632
    VIRIN: 170208-M-MF691-037
    Resolution: 5185x3703
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf & November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017 [Image 1 of 14], by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017
    Golf &amp; November Companies – Naturalization Ceremony – Feb. 9, 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Eastern Recruit Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT