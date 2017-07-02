Team Mildenhall’s leaders pose for a photo after a “Chiefs vs. Eagles” game Feb. 7, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. After two games of bowling on three lanes the final total score was Chiefs: 878 to the Eagles: 762. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
This work, Chiefs vs. Eagles, pin hit to win it [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
