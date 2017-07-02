(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chiefs vs. Eagles, pin hit to win it

    Chiefs vs. Eagles, pin hit to win it

    RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A bowling ball knocks over pins during a “Chiefs vs. Eagles” game Feb. 7, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. Team Mildenhall leaders take part in quarterly events to build camaraderie amongst the chief master sergeants and colonels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

