The “Chiefs vs. Eagles” trophy sits on display during a “Chiefs vs. Eagles” game Feb. 7, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. Team Mildenhall leaders take part in quarterly events to build camaraderie amongst the chief master sergeants and colonels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 06:35 Photo ID: 3151939 VIRIN: 170207-F-DM566-153 Resolution: 5171x4016 Size: 3.36 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ABE, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chiefs vs. Eagles, pin hit to win it [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.