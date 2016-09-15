Cards are displayed on a bulletin board at Trion High School in northwest Georgia. Master Sgt. Jason Paseur, the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing historian, is a history teacher there and his students made him the cards before he left on his deployment to Southwest Asia. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2016 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 06:27 Photo ID: 3151929 VIRIN: 170207-F-CA297-001 Resolution: 2048x1462 Size: 446.29 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployment provides reservist teacher valuable experience for classroom [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.