    Deployment provides reservist teacher valuable experience for classroom [Image 1 of 4]

    Deployment provides reservist teacher valuable experience for classroom

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.08.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A loom sits in the corner of a Trion High School classroom where Master Sgt. Jason Paseur, the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing historian, uses it for several of his history lessons. Paseur is a reservist deployed to the 386th from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. and teaches history as a civilian. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2016
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 06:27
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployment provides reservist teacher valuable experience for classroom [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AFCENT

