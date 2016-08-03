A loom sits in the corner of a Trion High School classroom where Master Sgt. Jason Paseur, the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing historian, uses it for several of his history lessons. Paseur is a reservist deployed to the 386th from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. and teaches history as a civilian. (Courtesy photo)
Deployment provides reservist teacher valuable experience for classroom
