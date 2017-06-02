Master Sgt. Jason Paseur, the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing historian, poses for a photo in front of a C-130H Hercules at the flightline here Feb. 7, 2017. Paseur is a reservist deployed from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. and teaches history as a civilian. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 06:27
|Photo ID:
|3151877
|VIRIN:
|170207-F-CA297-014
|Resolution:
|4828x3450
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployment provides reservist teacher valuable experience for classroom [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Deployment provides reservist teacher valuable experience for classroom
LEAVE A COMMENT