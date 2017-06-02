Master Sgt. Jason Paseur, the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing historian, poses for a photo in front of a C-130H Hercules at the flightline here Feb. 7, 2017. Paseur is a reservist deployed from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. and teaches history as a civilian. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 06:27 Photo ID: 3151877 VIRIN: 170207-F-CA297-014 Resolution: 4828x3450 Size: 1.27 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployment provides reservist teacher valuable experience for classroom [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.