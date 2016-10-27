Marine Corps Martial Arts Program aboard USS Somerset

USS SOMERSET, Pacific Ocean (Oct. 28, 2016) – Cpl. Jesus Diaz attempts to put his opponent, Cpl. Edward Chontos, in an arm bar during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training session while afloat in the Pacific Ocean aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25), Oct. 28, 2016. Marines practice MCMAP to maintain the highest level of military readiness possible while forward deployed in the Western Pacific. Diaz is a tank commander and Chontos is a tank crewman; both are with Tank Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown/Released)

