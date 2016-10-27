Marine Corps Martial Arts Program aboard USS Somerset

USS SOMERSET, Pacific Ocean (Oct. 28, 2016) – Lance Cpl. Ivan Giron defends against a head lock from Cpl. Jesus Diaz during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training session aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25) Oct. 28, 2016. The Marines worked on several ground fighting defense techniques and grappling drills, to maintain their military readiness while transiting across the Western Pacific. Giron is a tank crewman and Diaz is a tank commander; both are with Tank Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown/Released)

