    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program aboard USS Somerset [Image 1 of 3]

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program aboard USS Somerset

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.27.2016

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS SOMERSET, Pacific Ocean (Oct. 28, 2016) – Lance Cpl. Ivan Giron defends against a head lock from Cpl. Jesus Diaz during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training session aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25) Oct. 28, 2016. The Marines worked on several ground fighting defense techniques and grappling drills, to maintain their military readiness while transiting across the Western Pacific. Giron is a tank crewman and Diaz is a tank commander; both are with Tank Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2016
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 02:06
    Photo ID: 3151837
    VIRIN: 161028-M-WQ703-018
    Resolution: 3840x2786
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Martial Arts Program aboard USS Somerset [Image 1 of 3], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Tanks
    Corporals Course
    USMC
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    1st Battalion 4th Marines
    Tank Platoon
    BLT 1/4
    USS Somerset
    Battalion Landing Team 1/4
    LPD-25
    West-Pac 16-2
    Western Pacific Deployment 16-2

