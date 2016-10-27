USS SOMERSET, Pacific Ocean (Oct. 28, 2016) – Cpl. Jesus Diaz defends himself against Lance Cpl. Ivan Giron during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training session aboard USS Somerset (LPD 25) Oct. 28, 2016. The Marines are currently forward deployed aboard the ships of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and will sail through the Indo-Asia-Pacific theater, and into the 5th Fleet area of operations. Giron is a tank crewman and Diaz is a tank commander; both are with Tank Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown/Released)

Date Taken: 10.27.2016
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, Marine Corps Martial Arts Program aboard USS Somerset, by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.