Army, Navy and Air Force dentists gather for professional development

Col. Shan Bagby, commander, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Dental Activity, emphasizes the importance of finding mentors who are not like you, as they will offer a different perspective. Bagby spoke at the first Puget Sound Military Health System Dental Leadership Symposium Feb. 2 at Naval Hospital Bremerton. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie Petershagen, Puget Sound MHS)

