Dental officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force network during the first Puget Sound Military Health System Dental Leadership Symposium Feb. 2 at Naval Hospital Bremerton. (Official Navy photo by Douglas H. Stutz, NHB Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 18:23
|Photo ID:
|3151150
|VIRIN:
|170202-N-HU933-0005
|Resolution:
|2088x1327
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army, Navy and Air Force Dentists Gather for Professional Development [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army, Navy and Air Force dentists gather for professional development
