Army, Navy and Air Force dentists gather for professional development

Capt. David H. Hartzell, chairman for the Navy Comprehensive Dentistry Program and former Dental Corps career planner, conducts a mentoring session with a dental officer who attended the first Puget Sound Military Health System Dental Leadership Symposium Feb. 2 at Naval Hospital Bremerton. (Official Navy photo by Douglas H. Stutz, NHB Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Location: BREMTERTON, WA, US