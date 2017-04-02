(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Diehard’ engineers take to the range

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    STORY RANGE, South Korea – Engineers with the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, prepare a chain of C4 plastic explosive charges during a training event at the Story Live Fire Range in South Korea Feb. 4. The engineers of the “Diehard” battalion spent the day learning multiple breaching techniques using various types of explosives in order to get hands on with live explosives. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 08:45
    Photo ID: 3150156
    VIRIN: 170204-A-CZ808-004
    Resolution: 4131x2951
    Size: 1021.6 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Diehard’ engineers take to the range [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Jonathan Camire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Engineers
    Explosion
    Range
    South Korea
    Combat Engineer
    Training
    1st Infantry Division
    Demolitions
    1st Engineer Battalion
    Demo
    Bangalore
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

