‘Diehard’ engineers take to the range

STORY RANGE, South Korea – Engineers with the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, prepare a chain of C4 plastic explosive charges during a training event at the Story Live Fire Range in South Korea Feb. 4. The engineers of the “Diehard” battalion spent the day learning multiple breaching techniques using various types of explosives in order to get hands on with live explosives. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

