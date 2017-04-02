STORY RANGE, South Korea – A Soldier with the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, prepares a Bangalore explosive charge under a razor wire obstacle during training at the Story Live Fire Range in South Korea Feb. 4. The Soldiers worked as a team in placing the explosives before moving to a safe distance and detonating the charge, effectively removing the obstacle. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 08:45 Photo ID: 3150155 VIRIN: 170204-A-CZ808-003 Resolution: 3973x2838 Size: 1.05 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Diehard’ engineers take to the range [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Jonathan Camire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.