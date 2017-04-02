STORY RANGE, South Korea – Engineers from the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, move to tactically clear a simulated facility after detonating a breaching charge on the door during a training event at the Story Live Fire Range in South Korea Feb. 4. During the day’s training, the engineers trained on multiple scenarios, from removing razor wire obstacles to breaching medal and wood doors. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 08:45 Photo ID: 3150152 VIRIN: 170204-A-CZ808-002 Resolution: 2722x1944 Size: 982.79 KB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Diehard’ engineers take to the range [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Jonathan Camire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.