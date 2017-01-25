U.S. Marines attending the Methods of Entry (MOE) course, use a saw to cut through steel during a practical application exercise aboard Quantico, Va., Jan. 25, 2017. MOE teaches Marines advanced level skills on how to properly and effectively gain entry into buildings, structures and ships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James R. Skelton)

