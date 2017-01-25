(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Methods of Entry [Image 2 of 11]

    Methods of Entry

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Sgt. James Skelton 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    A U.S. Marine attending the Methods of Entry (MOE) course, uses a torch to cut through steel during a practical application exercise aboard Quantico Va., Jan. 25, 2017. MOE teaches Marines advanced level skills on how to properly and effectively gain entry into buildings, structures and ships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James R. Skelton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 08:35
    Photo ID: 3150094
    VIRIN: 170125-M-UY829-668
    Resolution: 5377x3025
    Size: 8.76 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Methods of Entry [Image 1 of 11], by Sgt James Skelton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Sparks
    USMC
    Torch
    Marines
    Quantico
    Weapons Training Battalion
    TECOM
    WTBN
    MOE
    Sgt. James R. Skelton
    USMCTCOM
    USMC TCOM
    TRNGCMD
    Methods of Entry

