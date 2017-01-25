A U.S. Marine attending the Methods of Entry (MOE) course, uses a torch to cut through steel during a practical application exercise aboard Quantico Va., Jan. 25, 2017. MOE teaches Marines advanced level skills on how to properly and effectively gain entry into buildings, structures and ships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. James R. Skelton)

