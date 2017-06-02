(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2/503rd Infantry Battalion (Airborne) conduct training at GTA [Image 5 of 21]

    2/503rd Infantry Battalion (Airborne) conduct training at GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Gerhard Seuffert 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade engage targets during a live fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 6, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibilities. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Gerhard Seuffert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/503rd Infantry Battalion (Airborne) conduct training at GTA [Image 1 of 21], by Gerhard Seuffert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Training
    Grafenwoehr Training Area
    7th Army Training Command
    Recon and sniper break contact live fire exercise
    AT-4 missile
    Scout Platoon 2/503 Infantry Battalion

