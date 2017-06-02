2/503rd Infantry Battalion (Airborne) conduct training at GTA

U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, obscure enemy with smoke as they break contact, during a recon and sniper break contact live fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 6, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibilities. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Gerhard Seuffert)

