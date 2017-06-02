A U.S. Army Paratrooper, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade engages targets during a live fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 6, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibilities. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Gerhard Seuffert)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 07:02
|Photo ID:
|3149961
|VIRIN:
|170206-A-UP200-306
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|14.36 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2/503rd Infantry Battalion (Airborne) conduct training at GTA [Image 1 of 21], by Gerhard Seuffert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
