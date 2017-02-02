Annual award nominees watch a demonstration by the 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dogs on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2017. The nominees were given a base tour which included the fire department, MWD and explosive ordnance disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder)
This work, Annual Award nominees base tour [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
